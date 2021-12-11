Amitabh Bachchan to Mammootty, Rajinikanth Worked With Actors From All Industries

Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the history of not just Tamil cinema but the Indian film industry. His charismatic onscreen persona and style are unmatched. While he has primarily worked in Tamil films, his body of work also expands to Bollywood and other prominent film industries, including Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Rajinikanth has co-starred with many leading stars of these industries and delivered several memorable films and performances. As Rajinikanth inches towards his 71 birthday celebration, we take a look at some of the most memorable partnerships with other industries’ superstars.

Amitabh Bachchan

The mention of Rajinikanth’s films with other superstars instantly brings up the memory of his partnership with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Hum, Giraftar and Andha Kanoon. In Hum, Thalaiva was seen playing the role of a police inspector and younger brother of Amitabh Bachchan. The film also starred Govinda as their brother.

NTR

Rajnikanth worked with Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh CM N T Rama Rao in the 1979 release Tiger. The film revolved around the story of two friends Raja and Rashid played by NTR and Rajinikanth respectively.

Chiranjeevi

Rajnikanth co-starred with Chiranjeevi in films like Kali (1980), Bandipotu Simham (1982) and Mappillai (1989)

Mammootty

Rajinikanth and Maryam superstar Mammootty were seen sharing screen space in the 1991 release Thalapati. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film was released with two climaxes. While the original story featured Rajinikanth’s character dying at the end, makers had to drop the idea fearing backlash from his fans in Tamil Nadu. The film’s Tamil version was released with a different climax that showed Mammootty’s character dying at the end, whereas the other version showed the death of Rajinikanth’s character.

Aamir Khan

Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan co-starred in the movie ‘Atank Hi Atank’. Released as a remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Godfather’, the movie was a disaster at the box office.

