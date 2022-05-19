Amitabh Bachchan to Play a Gujarati Character for the First Time in Anand Pandit's 'Fakt Mahilao Mate’

Gujarati cine lovers are in for a treat as they are soon going to witness veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in a Gujarati character in the upcoming family-centric comedy, ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate.’ Apart from Big B, the movie will also feature Gujarati superstars Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi. The film is directed by Jay Bodas and its highlight will be a cameo by none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Jointly produced by Anand Pandit, and Vaishal Shah the movie will see the Don actor in a different avatar. Speaking about roping in Amitabh Bachchan to do a cameo in his film, Anand Pandit shares, “It is getting tough for me to envision any project without Amit ji who has been a friend, mentor and guide to me in so many ways over the years. The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’, he instantly said, ‘Yes!’ He did not ask to hear the script or to know who the director was and came on the sets. This is the first time that Amit ji is playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati film."

He continues, “Bachchan Sir’s presence on the sets delighted everyone, including my co-producer Vaishal Shah and the entire cast and crew. When Amit ji heard the script on the sets, he loved the witty twists and laughed heartily during the shoot. He was right on time as usual and finished his scenes with clockwork precision. Everyone was surprised by his ease with Gujarati but few people know that he is a linguist and effortlessly picks up the nuances of different languages. I remember watching him in ‘Laawaris’ where he spoke multiple languages in a comic scene and little did I know that one day, he would face the camera for my own Gujarati film! As always, he dazzled everyone with his professionalism and charisma. "

The film jointly produced by Vaishal Shah will release on August 19, 2022.

