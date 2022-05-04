Amitabh Bachchan Treats Fans to Quirky Selfie; Daughter Shweta Bachchan Says 'So Cute'

Apart from possessing impeccable acting prowess, Amitabh Bachchan surely knows the art of how keep us all intrigued by his Instagram timeline. From throwbacks and BTS pictures to family events and his fitness routine, the veteran actor grabs almost every eyeball on the internet with his posts. However, his latest post is making the headlines for being an oddball from his usual bandwagon. On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he was feeling “a bit yellow." To slay all the mid-week blues, the legendary actor dropped a quirky picture of himself on his Instagram account.

However, one can’t overlook the fact that Amitabh Bachchan is growing as a rockstar in the social media game, and has exceeded many young celebrities’ aura. Driving away from his midweek blues, he sported the casual look in his much-loved blue jacket and clicked the selfie while sitting in a car. Amitabh Bachchan was all smiles in his offbeat bright yellow glasses, which definitely became the highlight of the picture. While dropping the stunning selfie, he wrote in the caption, “7 am and driving to work .. a bit yellow…"

Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky selfie was not only quick to grab the attention of the netizens but also impressed his family too. Impressed by his stylish avatar, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had a heart emoticon on the picture, while his daughter Shweta Bachchan took to the comments section and wrote, “So cute," and ended with a white heart emoticon. Moreover, film producer Boney Kapoor also acknowledged the amazing selfie and commented, “Inspiring very inspiring."

Time and again, the veteran actor has given us a glimpse of his love for unusual frames. Last week, he shared another cool selfie, which was clicked when he was heading to work at 6 in the morning. In the picture, he sported yet another voguish glass. While posting the picture he wrote,"Driving to work .. 6 am .. Salif Kieta on-ear .. the vibes, the rhythm, the beats on loop - Africa !!! Ready to jump out and Zumba."

On the work front, the veteran star is gearing up for his much anticipated Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra, which will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pivotal roles. The movie will be hitting screens on September 9. He will also be seen in Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.

