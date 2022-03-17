Amitabh Bachchan Trolled for Not 'Openly' Speaking About The Kashmir Files: 'We Know Now...'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media and often shares his words of wisdom with fans and followers, on Wednesday made a cryptic tweet which has now gone viral and created a stir online.

Bachchan, who is currently busy shooting Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai,’ had tweeted, “We know now, what we never knew then." Soon after Big B tweeted this, netizens began connecting the actor’s post to Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which has become a phenomenon across the country. The Kashmir Files is a story based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The Kashmir Files is being hailed for bringing the tragedy of the Kashmiri Pandits to the forefront. A few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the movie by saying that it has rattled the “entire ecosystem" which claims to be the torchbearer of freedom of expression but does not want the truth to be told.

However, Bachchan’s tweet has not gone down well with netizens, who are convinced that the actor is indirectly talking about The Kashmir Files in his tweet. One user wrote, “How enigmatic! So finally some awareness and yet not a single word for the issue of this scarred #KashmiriPandits community." Another one commented, “You didn’t have the courage then, you don’t have the courage now… #KashmirFiles." A third user said, “A person who can’t even openly support his own, can he be worthy to be called a superstar. #TheKashmirFiles."

However, a section of the internet thanked him for indirectly acknowledging the tragedy. “Thank you for speaking up," a user wrote alongside a hashtag ‘The Kashmir Files’. “Thank you for speaking. Even such words make a big difference for the ignored Kashmiri Pandits," wrote another user.

‘The Kashmir Files’ has evoked the kind of reactions that no one has witnessed in a long time. The film’s shows are running housefull all over the world. Not only has this film legit brought the audience back to the theatres in the post-Covid era, but has also united the citizens of the country like never before.

