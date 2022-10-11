Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: How Big B Overcame Hurdles in Life

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: Amitabh Bachchan, who has been entertaining audiences for more than five decades, has had a turbulent career. From being at the peak of stardom to seeing struggle for survival, the legendary actor has seen it all. Whether it was his brush with death on the sets of Coolie, his career dip, or the ABCL debacle, Big B has had to experience unfathomable depths of despair. But, like a Phoenix, the veteran actor has risen and emerged stronger, every time. On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday today, here’s a look at the challenges he faced throughout his long and eventful life.

Rejections in Early Days

Amitabh Bachchan enjoyed acting as a student and participated in college dramas. In the late 1960s, a reputable magazine launched a Talent Hunt Contest, which helped actor Rajesh Khanna break into the film industry. Ajitabh (his younger brother) filled out the form for Amitabh and arranged for his visit to Mumbai, the following year. Unfortunately, Amitabh Bachchan failed to make the cut at the talent hunt.

Big B had to deal with a lot of disappointments following his elimination from the competition. Ironically, Amitabh, who is today renowned for his baritone voice, was once rejected by All India Radio. Amitabh Bachchan delivered 12 straight flops after which, his career almost came to an end. However, Zanjeer established him as Bollywood’s angry young man and there was no looking back since then.

Near-death experiences

Amitabh Bachchan sustained severe injuries while filming his 1983 movie Coolie. He experienced splenic rupture as a result of a failed stunt for the movie. The actor had to trip over a table and land on the floor while performing his own stunts. However, he landed incorrectly, and the table’s corner struck his abdomen. Big B had significant blood loss because of the injury, necessitating an urgent splenectomy. For several months, he was in critical condition.

He eventually recovered and left the hospital, but his health issues were far from resolved.

While in the hospital, the veteran actor contracted the Hepatitis B virus, which started showing symptoms several years later. Amitabh Bachchan was given 60 bottles of blood from 200 donors while in critical condition. During one of these blood infusions, the Hepatitis B virus entered his system and remained dormant. He was unaware of it until a routine physical exam in 2000 revealed that 75% of his liver had been damaged; despite being a teetotaller, he had liver cirrhosis

Soon after the Coolie incident, Amitabh Bachchan was also diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular condition. Because of this illness, even the most basic daily activities, such as brushing one’s teeth or even walking, became impossible. He recovered, with medical attention and medication, but the danger of the illness reoccurring still remains there.

ABCL debacle

Amitabh Bachchan Corporation, Ltd. (ABCL), a production firm, established by the megastar, never really took off. The business was designed to operate as a production, distribution, and event management powerhouse.

Tere Mere Sapne, the company’s debut production, was a small success. However, the Miss World pageant of 1996, which was organised by ABCL, was a complete failure. There were too many high-paid individuals working for the company and the business was not going anywhere. The firm was eventually forced to shut down in 1997. Amitabh Bachchan owed so much money that at one point, he was mulling selling his Juhu residence, Pratiksha, and two flats to pay off his debts.

Battled COVID-19

The news that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek had tested positive for COVID-19 surfaced in July 2020. Amitabh was a high-risk patient at age 77.

He was admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, where a team of medical professionals took care of him. Thankfully, the Bachchans recovered.

