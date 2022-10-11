Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Lifestyle Habits of the Megastar That Will Leave You Inspired

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: Amitabh Bachchan-Bollywood megastar, writer, and poet- turns 80 today, October 11. He has been considered one of India’s finest actors. He veritably ruled over the Hindi film industry, more commonly known as Bollywood, and played unforgettable characters in films like Zanjeer, Deewar, and Coolie. And, it is not at all surprising that the veteran actor has certain lifestyle habits that set him apart from the rest. Read on to know a few of the most inspiration-worthy lifestyle habits that Amitabh Bachchan has.

He hits the gym

According to an Indian Express report, the actor never used to give importance to working out. However, he realised that getting in shape was necessary. Since then, he has been particular about his fitness regime and regularly exercises in the gym as well.

Sense of personal style

Amitabh is known to have a sartorial sense of style, with him turning up to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati in various stylish suits. Not the one to shy away from color, Big B has always been aware of his subtle panache.

A vegetarian diet

The veteran actor has been famously fond of vegetarian food that includes yellow lentils and freshly made phulkas. He also regularly eats home-cooked food as opposed to packaged stuff.

Punctuality

One of the actor’s more popular qualities, Amitabh is known to be a stickler for time. Reportedly, he never arrives late to his film sets no matter what the call times are. A quality that many of us could use, especially the younger generation.

These are just a few ways in which Amitabh keeps himself bright and healthy. Which ones among these are you going to try?

