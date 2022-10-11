Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Times Big B Got His Social Media Game On Point

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar not just on the big screen but on social media as well. The legendary actor has got his online game on point. From his poems to his witty remarks and his unique style of numbering all his posts, there are many things to take a cue from his social media presence. On his birthday today, here’s a look at the times Big B impressed us with his posts.

Teaching Sarcasm On Twitter

When Big B took to Twitter to impart some wisdom on saving water, with a unique example.

The Cryptic Message

When Big B commented on controversies around Bollywood and the boycott trends, without actually commenting.

Birthday wishes and follow-ups

When Anushka Sharma missed a birthday message from Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor decided to follow it up on Twitter

A Question To Think About

Big B always has pearls of wisdom to share with his Twitter followers. Sometimes, this wisdom comes in the form of questions. And one such thought shared on his Twitter handle is for deep thinkers. He asked the netizens, “T 1635 - Why is “All Together" written separately, but “Separately" is written all together?"

Trust Issues

Who would have thought they could relate to the megastar’s thoughts? It is good knowing we can share his opinions about banks having trust issues with their customers. A tweet of his read, “T 1332 -Don’t understand banks. Why do they attach chains to their pens? If I’m trusting you with my money, you should trust me with your pen."

All Praises For An Artist

When National Level 3D Rangoli artist Mahadev Bhongale created a rangoli inspired by Big B’s blockbuster-hit movie, Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan made sure to appreciate it.

A Throwback to His Wedding

On his 49th wedding anniversary this year, Big B wished his better half Jaya Bachchan with a throwback picture from their wedding.

Remembering his Start

Social media users were amazed when Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about the day his first movie “Saat Hindustani" was released.

When Big B almost left Twitter

Big B threatened to leave Twitter after the social media “reduced" his follower numbers

Reminiscing Good Ol’ Days

If we can learn one thing from Big B it is how to look back on our wonderful memories. He shared two snaps from his youth.

Calling it the innocence of youth, the megastar remarked, where did those good ol’ days go?

