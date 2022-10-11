Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Times Big B Stunned the Audience with his Unrecognizable Looks

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: There are celebrities and then there are superstars. And then there is one who dwarfs the industry with his colossal personality and has wooed the audience with his staggering voice reciting the words of Sahir Ludhianvi, “Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mei Khayal Aata Hai", is Amitabh Bachchan.

The lanky man, who catapulted to fame with his meritorious performance in Anand and later was referred to as the ‘Angry Young Man’ defined by his performance in Zanjeer, kept delivering spectacular performances to date. Throughout his career, he challenged himself and accepted the roles which changed his appearance and made him look almost unrecognizable, and took the audience by surprise.

Marking the occasion of his 80th birthday here is a list of films where Big B surprised the audience with his makeover:

Advertisement

Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

Amitabh Bachchan’s prosthetic job in this movie left the audience with a jaw-dropping moment. The puffed cheeks, thick glasses, and huge nose, along with the slouchy gait and the snarky landlord behavior made him look unrecognizable. Apart from Big B, the Shoojit Sircar movie also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Farukh Jaffer, and Vijay Raaz among others. 102 Not Out (2018)

Playing the role of fun and mischievous 102-year-old father to a stubborn and uptight son, Amitabh Bachchan was a delight to watch on the big screen. His character Dattatreya was quite a unique role and with the elaborate wig and beard, the actor definitely took the audience by surprise. The movie is directed by Umesh Shukla and also stars Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Trivedi, and Vijay Raaz among others. Paa (2009)

The movie saw stellar performances by all the actors, however, it was Amitabh Bachchan who hogged the limelight for the portrayal of Auro. It was a one-of-a-kind movie that centered around a 12-year-old kid, Auro suffering from Progeria, a rare disease that made him appear like a 60-year-old. Directed by R. Balki, the movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Paresh Rawal in the titular roles. Laawaris (1981)

For the song “Mere Angane Mein", the superstar chose to cross-dress and stunned the audience with his elan. The movie is directed by Prakash Mehra and features, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Amjad Khan, Zeenat Aman and Bindu among others. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Amitabh looked unrecognizable in his sartorial choice and role as a Catholic priest. The movie also stars Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babbi, Neetu Singh, and Shabana Azmi among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here