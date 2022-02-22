Amitabh Bachchan Turns Narrator For Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Director Reveals Why Big B Was Roped In

Amitabh Bachchan will be a part of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Big B has been handed over the responsibility of the narrator in the movie. The news was confirmed by the movie’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday. Sharing a still from Amitabh’s iconic 1975 film Deewar, the makers thanked Amitabh for lending his voice. “Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam," the tweet read.

In a press statement, director Radha Krishna Kumar explained the reason Big B was roped in. “The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator," he said.

The announcement of Amitabh’s addition to Radhe Shyam comes shortly after the actor began filming for his part in Prabhas’ upcoming film Project K. Big B had recently revealed that he was treated to home-cooked meal by Prabhas and the quantity was enough to feed an army.

Radhe Shyam, a pan-India magnum opus film, is set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. The film has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. The trailer was released in December in numerous regional languages, giving a glimpse of the film.

Prabhas plays the role of a lover boy ‘Vikram Aditya’ who is mysterious and claims to be somebody who ‘knows everything but will not reveal anything’. Vikramaditya aka Prabhas is described as ‘good looking bad fellow’ and ‘the Einstein of Palmistry’. Along with Prabhas and Pooja’s love story, the trailer also shares a glimpse of the destruction that follows.

The film was previously eyeing the release date of January 14 but the team had to postpone the release due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the film will release on March 11. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Vamsi and Pramod.

