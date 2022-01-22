Amitabh Bachchan Was 'Fighting' With 'Live' Tiger When Jaya Bachchan Was About to Deliver Abhishek

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan loves to make trips down memory lane and treat his fans to amazing throwback pictures from his family and work albums. Sometimes, the photos feature his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and wife Jaya Bachchan while other times, they show the actor shooting for his films from the 80s and the 90s. Big B did something similar on Saturday. Marking 45 years of his 1977 film Khoon Pasina, the 79-year-old actor posted a black and white photo of himself from the sets of the Rakesh Kumar-directed film. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen filming a scene for Khoon Pasina with a real tiger at the Chandivali Studios in Mumbai. In the caption, Big B mentioned that while shooting for the scene, he was also waiting for the news of his son Abhishek’s birth.

Abhishek Bachchan was born on February 5 in 1976. Sharing the photo, originally posted by his fan Moses Sapir, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: ‘Fighting a live Tiger for film ‘KHOON PASIN’… 45 years completed! Chandivali Studios, Mumbai .. and waiting for news to come of the birth of Abhishek.’

Amitabh Bachchan co-starred with Rekha, Ranjeet, late actors Vinod Khanna, Kader Khan and Nirupa Roy in Khoon Pasina, which was released on January 21. A few days ago, Big B remembered his Don days with these posters of the film.

The 78-year-old actor is known for his performances in films like Saat Hindustani, Sholey, Mili, Kabhi Kabhie, Don, Anand, Bawarchi, Zanjeer, Bombay To Goa, Namak Haraam, Saudagar, Deewaar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, among others.

