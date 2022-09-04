Amitabh Bachchan Was 'Upset' With Ayan Mukerji, ‘Warned’ Karan Johar Brahmastra Will Be Disaster: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is one of the most-awaited movies. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy in key roles. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, it has now been revealed that Big B was left ‘very upset’ with the director Ayan Mukerji while they were shooting for Brahmastra.

A source cited by BollywoodLife.com claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly upset with Ayan’s delayed schedules and reshoots. Not just this but the source also claimed that Big B told Karan Johar that if this continues, Brahmastra will be a ‘disaster’.

“Amitabh Bachchan who is a very disciplined actor was not very pleased with Ayan Mukerji’s delayed schedules and reshoots. At one point in time, the actor was tired of Ayan and very upset that he even met the producer of the film Karan Johar that Ayan is wasting his time and he should stop investing money in the film as the speed with Ayan is going the film will be a disaster," the source said.

However, the source cited by the entertainment portal also claimed that Amitabh Bachchan is now ‘very hopeful’ that the film will do good at the box office. “Right now Amitabh Bachchan is very hopeful that the film works at the box office and every actor was worked very very hard in the film and given their five long years," he added.

Brahmastra is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen. The film will hit theatres on September 9. Recently, it was reported that despite boycott trends, the film has managed to record good advance booking on the first day of its ticket sales opening. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the same and added that Brahmastra has already sold over 10,000 tickets.

