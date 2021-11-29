Amitabh Bachchan Wipes Away Tears on KBC 1000th Episode With Daughter Shweta, Navya Naveli Nanda

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed over the 1000th episode of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support. The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

To celebrate this special milestone, Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will grace the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of the show. A preview of the upcoming episode was shared by Sony TV official on its Instagram account on Monday. In the promo, Shweta asks Amitabh how he is feeling about the show completing 1000 episodes. “Aise laga meri duniya badal gai (it seems as my whole world has changed)," Amitabh replies.

The promo then shows a montage of the iconic winning moments of previous crorepatis from Harshvardhan Navathe, who was the first crorepati on the show in 2000 to Sushil Kumar, who won the top prize of Rs 5 crore in 2011.

In another video, shared by the makers, Amitabh Bachchan jokes that Shweta and Navya are in for a tough time. Navya asks Amitabh about his preparations to host the two of them, “Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how they have prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?" To this, Big B replies, “Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze)." Shweta then jokes, “He waited for 999 episodes to get done."

On the film front, Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund", Karan Johar-backed “Brahmastra" and Ajay Devgn’s directorial “Mayday".

