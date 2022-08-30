Amitabh Bachchan Worries About Returning To Normalcy Post Covid Recovery: 'Apprehensions Shall Take Over'

Amitabh Bachchan has been recovering from Covid-19 but all he is thinking about is life after recovery. Big B tested positive for Coronavirus for the second time last week. The actor had shared the health update on Twitter. In his blog, Amitabh has been documenting the thoughts crossing his mind during the isolation, one of which involves resuming work.

“The days have been spent in isolation .. and isolation develops a routine of its own which differs from the regular work days. The human is a most adjustable being and rapidly adjusts to circumstances .. well , most of the times," he wrote.

“Having adjusted to the isolatored being .. when the routine of work begins the apprehensions shall obviously take over .. will it be the same conditions .. will I be able to do it .. will there be shortfalls .. how shall it be addressed .. will the work place be tolerant to my shortcomings ..and many more such," Amitabh added.

Advertisement

“Before the night is out I shall learn a few more .. and more importantly ..remember ..remember ..remember ..remember to lock the doors on the floor .. to put out the lights .. to put out the candles if they bring the factor of enhanced aroma .. to get all the medications in ..and ..to communicate to the dearest EF .. my love," he concluded.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, August 23. Back then, he shared the news on his Twitter and wrote, “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. (sic)." This is not the first time that the Jhund actor has tested positive for COVID-19. He was found infected with the virus in July 2020 as well.

Advertisement

His diagnosis has likely impacted the shooting schedule of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The actor resumed hosting duties just a few weeks ago. On the big screen, he will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, the megastar also has the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here