Amitabh Bachchan Wows Internet As He Aces 'The Punjaabban Song' Hook Step; Varun Dhawan Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan is one such actor who is highly active on social media. Be it sharing his off-screen photos with his co-stars or giving a peek inside his life, Big B has every flavour on his Instagram. Recently, the veteran actor has hopped in to join the Jugjugg Jeeyo fever and has posted a photo of himself doing ‘The Punjaabban Song’ hook step. While we don’t want to compare it with anyone, Big B has made the step look even cooler.

In the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan, he can be seen wearing a cool purple sweatshirt with a black headband. The actor gets captured on camera as he does the hook step of the popular song Nach Panjaban from the film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Captioning the photo, the Sholay actor wrote, “Nach Panjaban Nach Panjaban Nach Panjaban Nach" followed by a music emoticon.

Varun Dhawan, who is playing the lead role in the film, commented on Amitabh Bachchan’s photo and wrote, “Sir" with a heart emoticon. Not just this, Maniesh Paul, who’ll also be seen in an important role in the film, too reacted to Big B’s post and commented, “Yes, Love you Sir" followed by various heart and fire emoticons.

Fans also couldn’t keep their excitement and reacted to the cool picture of the veteran actor. While some called him ‘cute’ and ‘supercool’, many other showered love through commenting with heart and fire emoticons.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the family drama casts Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from these, the film also features Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated film, Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukherjee. The first part of the trilogy will hit the theatres on September 9 this year.

