Amitabh Bachchan's Befitting Reply To Trolls Targeting Him For Promoting Abhishek's Film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and is often in the news because of his bold tweets. Big B also doesn’t hesitate from expressing his opinion on any issue.

Amitabh Bachchan regularly promotes his son’s projects on social media and did the same with Abhishek’s latest movie, Dasvi. Amitabh Bachchan shared the link to the first look as well as the trailer of Dasvi on social media. However, some Twitter users started targeting him. But Big B had the last laugh.

Responding to the trolls, Amitabh tweeted, “Ji Haan huzur, main karta hoon: badhayi, prachaar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge (Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do?)."

Advertisement

Before Dasvi’s release, Amitabh shared the film’s trailer by quoting his father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amitabh wrote, “मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !" ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन (My sons will not be called the inheritors of my legacy because they are my sons. Only those who take forward and bring pride to the legacy will be recognised as such).

Reacting to his father’s kind words in an interview with ETimes, Abhishek said that he wanted to make his family proud, and appreciated them for acknowledging his performances and the effort that went into them. Abhishek has featured in a string of films that have had an OTT release in the last couple of years. Before Dasvi, he was seen in Bob Biswas, The Big Bull and Ludo.

Advertisement

Dasvi was recently released on Netflix and JioCinema and it received positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam also play important roles in Dasvi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.