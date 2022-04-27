Amitabh Bachchan's Dance Moves In Khaike Paan Banaraswala Inspired By Abhishek Bachchan, Latter Reacts

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took us back in time via his latest Instagram post. The 79-year-old actor shared a video clip from the song Khaike Paan Banaraswala, which was a part of his 1978 movie Don. Although the video clip was from the old movie, the song that played in it was from his son Abhishek Bachchan’s latest movie Dasvi. Big B’s dance moves from the 1978 movie were in perfect synchronization with the Macha Macha Re song from Abhishek’s Dasvi movie.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, Big B revealed how his dance moves for the song were inspired by Abhishek’s dancing style as a kid. The actor wrote in the caption, “Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid, he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always."

Reacting to his father’s post, Abhishek wrote in the comments section, “Haha. Still moving sideways."

Big B has been praising his son’s performance in his latest movie which was released on Netflix this month. The veteran actor is basking in all the praise coming in for his son for his inspiring performance in the film directed by Tushar Jalota. Abhishek plays the role of a corrupt politician, who resumes his education in jail and strives to gain a 10th-grade diploma after being humiliated publicly. Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam as a tough IPS officer and Nimrat Kaur as Abhishek’s wife. The 47-year-old actor’s performance has managed to win over not only the audience but also his father.

A few days ago, Big B had also shared a sketch of himself and Abhishek, made by a fan. The caption accompanying the Instagram post shared by the actor read, “Ready to devour. And let me tell you, you already have."

Meanwhile, Big B will soon be seen starring in Runway 34.

