Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Has Never Been Offered Films, Says 'Not Something I Am Passionate About'

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda has stayed away from acting but has made a name for herself in a short time as an entrepreneur. Recently, Navya opened up about not following the footsteps of her star family members and venturing into acting. She believes she ‘wouldn’t be very good at it’ and also revealed that she has not got any movie offers.

Recently, in an interview with Brut India, when asked about why she did not take the film route just like her grandparents - Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan or her uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda candidly said, “I think I am just not very good at it to be honest. I don’t believe you should do something for the sake of doing it."

She further confessed that she has never been too keen about acting. She said, “You should do it if you are 100 percent passionate about it. It’s not something I am passionate about. I think I am doing exactly what I love doing. I wouldn’t be very good at it. I think my skill set lies elsewhere.” She refers to being an entrepreneur which she enjoys and is good at.

Advertisement

Talking about how many films she has been offered, she said, “None. I don’t know why people keep thinking that I have got film offers. None of them have actually come, it’s surprising.”

Navya Naveli Nanda chose a different career path, just like her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She is a young entrepreneur and is the owner of a company called Aara Health, a women-centric health company that provides affordable healthcare products and services to women in India. While she may not be a part of showbiz, she keeps making headlines, all thanks to her podcast - What The Hell Navya.

For the show, Navya has collaborated with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The three icons from three different generations offer their respective opinions on various topics, especially issues women face in society.

Read all the Latest Movies News here