Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Gets Sanitised Hours After Actor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hours after Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, his residence in Mumbai, Jalsa was sanitised on Wednesday afternoon. In the videos that surfaced on social media, the outside walls of the actor’s bungalow can be seen getting sprayed with disinfectants.

On Tuesday night, Big B took to his official Twitter account and shared that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. (sic)," he wrote.

This is not the first time that the Jhund actor has tested positive for COVID-19. He was found infected with the virus in July 2020 as well. Back then, the actor had Tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive. Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." He was also hospitalised in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital but was discharged later after his full recovery. During that time, Amitabh’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan was also found infected.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Apart from this, he will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars South superstar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9. Besides this, the megastar also has the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in his pipeline.

