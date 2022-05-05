Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund To Now Release on OTT

The Supreme Court has given a green signal for the OTT release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’, putting a stay on the status quo order of the Telangana High Court. The Bench, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna, on prima facie found that the order of the High Court was against the balance of convenience.

Granting interim relief to the filmmakers, the top court has allotted May 13 as the date for the final disposal of the case.

Last month, on April 29, High Court had ordered status quo concerning the release of the movie on OTT platforms - in an interim order - passed in a plea by Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar. The director had alleged copyright violation by the makers of ‘Jhund.’ The filmmakers had moved the apex court to appeal against the same.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kumar had also asked for an injunction against the theatre release of the film, alleging breach of terms of the settlement in an earlier case against the filmmakers. However, the trial court had declined the plea to recall the settlement and permitted the makers to be released in theatres. Thereafter, Jhund was released on the big screens on March 4.

Following this, Kumar approached the High Court challenging the trial court’s order and on April 29, the court passed the interim order.

For the unversed, ‘Jhund’ is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO ‘Slum Soccer’. The film is about a notorious street gang that engages in petty crimes and other illegal activities, however, a coach (Amitabh Bachchan) shapes them into a football team. Helmed by filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Jhund is bankrolled under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.