Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund To Release On OTT Soon - Here's How You Can Watch It

Over a month after its theatre release, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund is now all set for its OTT release. The movie will be available on the streaming platform ZEE5 from May 6 onwards. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse who was the founder of Slum Soccer, an organisation that works for the wellbeing and development of children from underprivileged backgrounds with an acumen to play football.

Jhund brings to the fore the life of a slum dweller and his struggle to achieve his dream. The protagonist uses his life experience to make a way for himself and his community to break the social barriers, inspiring millions of youths to be passionate about their dreams and making it a reality with dedication and determination.

The film stars Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It also features Rinku Rajguru, Ankush Gedam, and Akash Thosar among others.

Talking about the OTT release of Jhund, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The tale of Jhund transcends boundaries! A film that gauged a lot of applause and appreciation across the nation is all set to make its digital premiere on Zee5. It’s such a great feeling to take Jhund a notch higher as a wider set of audience will witness this Nagraj Manjule’s gem not just in India but worldwide through this release."

Director Nagraj Manjule said, “Jhund has a strong narrative that is set to move the audiences! Amit ji along with the kids literally put life in the characters – After receiving much love from the audiences, I am glad that now people will get to watch it over and over again with its digital release."

Meanwhile, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Jhund is based on a real-life story, which is inspiring and sends a powerful message to our youth. The stories right from the heartlands resonate with audiences and I am happy to bring it exclusively for our ZEE5 audiences."

