Malayalam Actor Amith Chakalakkal To Play Police Officer In Azaad Alavil's Asthra

After seeing the poster, fans feel Asthra is going to be a nail-biting crime thriller.

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 12:54 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Amith was touched by this gesture and thanked Jayasurya for sharing the poster.

Since his debut with Kaashh, Amith Chakalakkal has continued to amaze the audience with outstanding performances one after another in films like Iyobinte Pusthakam and Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam. Amith is now gearing up to play the role of a police officer in his upcoming film Asthra, directed by Azaad Alavil. The official poster of the film has been unveiled by actor Jayasurya on Facebook. “All the best my dear Amith n the entire team of Asthra," read the caption with the poster.

Amith was touched by this gesture and thanked Jayasurya for sharing the poster. Actors Sooraj Sun and Unni Mukundan also applauded the first glimpse of Asthra. The poster elicited compliments from social media users, left awestruck by the police officer avatar of Amith. After watching the poster, fans feel like Asthra is going to be a nail-biting crime thriller. The forest background and police cars lined up support this observation.

Amith started the year 2023 with a box office success titled Theru directed by SJ Sinu. Theru revolved around the story of Hari, whose father aspires to see him working as a police officer. His father repeatedly goes to the post office to check whether Hari’s appointment letter as an officer has arrived or not.

Hari’s life takes a drastic turn when his father is going somewhere but is stopped for not wearing a helmet. He is subjected to intense humiliation following which he dies and this prompts Hari to come up with a revenge plan. What consequences Hari has to face for this revenge forms the core theme of Theru.

According to the critics, Theru could have been a brilliant watch if the director had invested more time and effort in making the first half more engaging. Despite this flaw, they have managed to curate a tightly written second half, which proves to be an excellent respite for viewers.

first published: January 27, 2023, 12:48 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 12:54 IST
