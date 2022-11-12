Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: Remembering Iconic Dialogues by the Veteran Actor

AMJAD KHAN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: 12 November marks the 82nd birth anniversary of the Bollywood actor Amjad Khan who has left his imprint on Indian cinema. Amjad Khan worked in over 132 films in a career spanning nearly twenty years. It’s no secret that Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh of Bollywood had ruled the theatres in the 70s and 80s with his powerful screen presence and dialogue delivery. He set the highest benchmark and is an inspiration for budding actors.

For an entire generation, he was the favourite villain and has performed remarkably well, especially in films like Sholay, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Today on his 82nd birth anniversary, here is a look at his iconic dialogues that made him an inseparable part of Bollywood.

Sholay

The movie Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy and produced by G. P. Sippy. This movie was one of the greatest hits of Amjad Khan’s film career. Despite casting actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead role, Amjad Khan with his phenomenal dialogue delivery attracted the most attention of the audience. The actor portrayed the role of Gabbar Singh and become the most famous villain of all time.

Famous Dialogues:

Kitne aadmi the? Tera kya hoga Kaalia? Joh darr gaya … samjho marr gaya Kya samajhkar aaye the … ki sardar bahut khush hoga, shabashi dega? Che goli aur aadmi teen … bahut nainsaafi hai yeh Yeh Haath Hum Ko De Thakur…

Laawaris

This movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Amjad Khan in lead roles. In the film, Amjad Khan portrayed the role of a gold-digger who leaves his wife to marry his rich girlfriend. But later regrets his decision and accepts his child publicly. Amjad Khan played the character remarkably and received a round of applause from the audience.

Dialogues:

Aulad na ho dukh hota hai … aulad ho aur marr jaye bahut dukh hota hai … lekin aulad ho aur nalayak, toh bardaash nahi hota

Kaalia

Written and directed by Tinnu Anand, and produced by Iqbal Singh, Kaalia is a 1981 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film. Amjad Khan made justice to the character he played in the film. With his outstanding acting and dialogue delivery, Amjad Khan won the hearts of the audiences.

Dialogues:

Daulat ka pedh jab bhi ughta hai … paap ki zameen mein hi ughta hai Kutto aur Bhikariyoon ko andar aana mana hai

Himmatwala

This movie is directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and produced by G.A Seshagiri Rao under the Padmalaya Studios banner. Himmatwala is a 1983 Hindi-language action comedy film. The film stars Raghavendra Rao, Jeetendra, Sridevi, and Kader Khan as the main lead. While Amjad Khan portrays the role of Thakur Sher Singh Bandookwala in the film.

Dialogues:

Tumhari yeh baat sunkar mera dil Hyderabad ki tarah aabad ho gaya Main tumhe Kashmir se baghakar, Jammu mein girakar, Delhi mein uthakar, Bhopal mein ghumakar, Madras mein nachakar, Kanyakumari mein thokar maarkar … Lanka ke samundar mein phek doonga

