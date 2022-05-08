Amjad Khan's Son Shadaab Recalls Hitting Doctor, Smashing Crockery After his Father's Death

Amjad Khan’s untimely demise at the age of 48 had left the entire film industry in shock. The Sholay actor had immortalised the role of Gabbar Singh and had redefined the roles of villains in Bollywood. In a recent interview with ETimes, the legendary actor’s son Shadaab Khan opened up about his father, his legacy, his death and the late actor’s bond with Amitabh Bachchan. Shadaab was so upset at the death of his father that he ended up hitting the doctor who delivered the news. Sharing the story with the publication, he said that on a Sunday morning, his mother told him that he should wake up his father as he has been sleeping for some time.

When Shadaab reached him, he found him cold and called the doctor who suggested that he probably got a heart attack. The doctor asked him to bring an injection which he couldn’t find easily. But by the time he returned with the medicine, Khan had already passed away.

“The doctor asked for water-soluble adrenalin injection. I drove like a mad man and returned with the injection. I couldn’t get it very easily and finally found one at a chemist near Asha Parekh Hospital. I returned, handed over the injection to the doctor and looked at him very expectantly but he said, “We don’t need this injection anymore." I asked him, “Is he going to be okay?". He replied, “No, you are just a few seconds late." I hit the doctor, slugged one of my dad’s closest friends and smashed crockery. I went on to bang my fist into the wall, which took a very long time to heal," he told the publication.

He added that after his father’s death, his younger brother Seemab got an asthma attack.

Shadaab shared that Amjad Khan had a habit of lending money to people and keeping it with friends instead of banks. After his death, producers who owed him over Rs 1 crore did not pay it back. Only a handful returned his loans.

Bollywood megastar, who was also Khan’s co-star in Sholay, shared a strong bond with the late actor. He was also instrumental in retaining Khan’s scenes in Sholay.

Shadaab told the publication, “A few years ago, I wrote a novel ‘Murder in Bollywood’ for Penguin. I wanted Bachchan saab to launch the book. I was entering Taj Lands End Hotel and messaged him about my wish, not forgetting to introduce myself to him as I hadn’t kept in touch with him after my father’s death. I remember I didn’t even have his number and had to acquire it from someone. I had hardly entered the hotel’s coffee shop and I received a reply! He wrote: ‘Yes, I will come. Send me the address’. Very few people have such manners; he’s on top of the manners-list."

Meanwhile, talking about his own Bollywood career, Shadaab said that he wants to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Raju Hirani. He also wants to win a National Award and become the first actor from Bollywood to win an Oscar. He was last seen in the series Scam 1992.

