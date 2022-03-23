Amol Kolhe is Giving Major Post-Holi Fitness Goals

Actor-turned-politician Dr Amol Kolhe is an active social media enthusiast. With posts ranging from both political views to that of entertainment, Dr Kolhe keeps his fans always in the loop. However, recently he showed a different side of himself through one of his posts. In a video, he was seen engaging in a heavy workout session, utilising a gym tire. His video is currently going viral on social media.

He is seen performing tire flips and hip extensions with tires. Amol jokingly referred to the tire as fire and took inspiration from Allu Arjun’s recently released Pushpa: The Rise, to write ‘Main Jhukega Nahi (I will not bow down)’ in his caption. He has also mentioned how he spent his childhood days making tires roll on the dusty roads with a stick in one hand.

Amol has played the role of Shivaraya in the series Swarajya Saudamini Tararani. Along with acting, Amol is also active in the political arena. He currently represents the Shirur constituency in the Lok Sabha from the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party). Earlier, he was in Shiv Sena.

He has also played Shivaji Maharaj in the series Raja Shivchhatrapati on Star Pravah, a role that he is reprising in the Hindi serial Veer Shivaji. He was also seen in as Shivaraya in the Sony Marathi series Swarajyajanani Jijamata. Amol is also known for his work in Aaghaat, Rajmata Jijau, Saheb and Are Avaaj Konacha.

