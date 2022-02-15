Amol Kolhe to Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Again in This Show. Check Details

Versatile Marathi actor Anmol Kolhe is gearing up for his much-anticipated appearance on Swarajya Saudamini Tararani. Amol will reprise his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Swarajya Saudamini Tararani, and he is thrilled to be back in a new production.

Amol shared his excitement for the project on Instagram and revealed that after 6 months of break, he has got a chance to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Amol wrote, “After about six months, an opportunity came again, to bow down again, to play “Maharaj" on the screen again! Swarajya Saudamini Tararani. Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm on Sony Marathi)."

Amol looks stunning in the shared photos as he prepares to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Onscreen, Amol is most recognised for portraying historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Now that he’s back in the spotlight, the actor is overjoyed.

For the unversed, Amol is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Shirur. He belongs to Nationalist Congress Party. In Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji, Amol also played Sambhaji Maharaj.

Amol is most known for his roles as Chhatrapati Shivaji in the Star Pravah TV series Raja Shivchatrapati and Sony Marathi’s Swarajya Janani Jijamata, as well as Chhatrapati Sambhaji in the Zee Marathi TV series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. In the film Why I Killed Gandhi, he played the controversial role of Nathuram Godse.

Swarajya Saudamini Tararani is Amol Kolhe’s fourth television show, following Swarajya Sansthapak, Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji, and Swarajya Janani Jijamata. Swarajya Sansthapak is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Swarajya Janani Jijamata is based on Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Jijamata.

Swarajya Saudamini Tararani portrays the life of Queen Tararani, who became the regent of the Maratha Empire and fought valiantly against Mughal invaders who tried to take over her lands.

