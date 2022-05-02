Amol Kolhe Upset Over Sher Shivraj Director’s Facebook Post

Actor and filmmaker Digpal Lanjekar’s latest Marathi movie Sher Shivraj is getting a good response at the box office. The period drama was released in theatres on April 22. The film based on the incidents from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj features Chinmay Mandlekar and Mrinal Kulkarni as the lead pair.

Recently the filmmaker shared a post written by a fan on Facebook about his latest release, which has angered actor Amol Kolhe. The actor turned politician is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the television series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, which airs on Zee Marathi.

Kolhe raised an objection to indirect reference to him in the post shared by Lanjekar. In a video message, expressing his displeasure the actor said, “A filmmaker shared a post on social media. Theor purpose could be the promotion of their movie but when I had nothing to do with the film my name has been indirectly mentioned in the post. I decided to respond as my name was mentioned in an offensive manner."

“To this day, every time I play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I have always tried my best to bow down to those great personalities. Also, while respecting the freedom of expression of everyone, I have never commented on the presentation of others, on the contrary, I appreciated it," wrote Kolhe in the caption.

Following Kolhe’s post, Lanjekar apologised to the actor. Informing that he has deleted the post, the filmmaker said that his intention was not to insult Kolhe. He stated that the mention was not made consciously and again apologised to Kolhe.

Recently many Marathi films based on the life events of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj including Pawankind and Sher Shivraj have got a good response from the audiences. Amol Kolhe also played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the series Swarajya Saudamini Tararani, which was released in November last year. The show now streams on OTT platforms, Sonyliv and MX Player.

