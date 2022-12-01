Amol Parashar: Tripling Can Go On Forever, You Can Have 80-year-old Chandan, Chanchal and Chitwan | Exclusive

Amol Parashar became a household name after he featured as Chitwan in the web series titled Tripling. Recently, the third season of the show was released which also was widely appreciated by all. Considering the show’s success, will there be season four too? In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Amol Parashar revealed that there might be. He further shared that it will be interesting to see how Chandan, Chanchal and Chitwan (three leads of Tripling) act in different situations when they are old.

“Yeah, I guess. This is a show that I believe can go on forever. You can probably have 80-year-old Chandan, Chanchal and Chitwan trying to figure out life. From what I hear now from people older than me, they say ‘kuch na kuch toh chalta rehta hai life mein (Something or the other goes on in life forever)’ however old you are. Maybe we can have kids or grandkids in one of the seasons (laughs)," Amol told us.

“This show is about siblings, their relationship and their dealing with life together or separately. This is a theme that can keep going on. We can see them in different stages of life," he added.

On being asked how similar or different is he from his on-screen character, Chitwan, Amol explained how he has tried to become like Chitwan over the years. “I am also trying to figure out. (laughs) Over the years, I have slowly brought myself and the character closer to each other than they were in the first season. Nobody has noticed this but I implemented those changes within myself," he said.

The 36-year-old actor also revealed how it was very ‘confusing’ for him when he read about his character for the first time. This was because he was unable to understand what the character likes or wants. However, Amol also mentioned that even though it was ‘scary’ for him in the first season, he is confident today and has understood his on-screen avatar.

“When I first read it, I thought it was very different from me. It was not just different but also confusing for me. I didn’t understand its perception. It was a new thing. To play a character, you need to understand it. In this case, it was very difficult to pinpoint what does this character want. He says anything and anytime. Sometimes he says ‘I love you’, sometimes he says, ‘I hate you’ and he says all this with full conviction. That was scary for me. Thankfully I had good people, strong people to hold my hand. That was a great thing. Now, I have that confidence. I understand, do things on spot, which was not easy for me in the first season," he revealed.

When asked if it was not an instant yes for the show when he was approached, Amol said, “It was a little different in this particular case. It was a kind of yes even before there was a script."

