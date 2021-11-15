Among India's 10 Upcoming Big-budget Films, Most Are From Tollywood. Here's the List

With a budget of over 200 to 300 crores for each film, around 10 films are currently under production in the Indian film industry.

It is noteworthy that most of the upcoming films are from Tollywood with pan India releases. Here’s is a list of big-budget movies that will be released soon.

>Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam has a budget of Rs 140 crores. Directed by Radhakrishna Kumar, the film is set to be released in theatres worldwide next year on January 14. Bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod, and Praseedha under UV Creations banner.

>Pushpa: The Rise

Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna has a budget of Rs 150 crores. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released in Hindi this year on December 17.

>Tiger 3

Manish Sharma directorial Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles has a budget of Rs 200 crores. The film is produced under the Yash Raj Chopra banner.

>Project K

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K directed by Nag Ashwin have a budget of Rs 350 crores. The film went on floors in July this year.

>Adipurush

The historical film Adipurush starring Prabhas, helmed by Om Raut, has a budget of Rs 180 crores. Bankrolled by T-series films and Retrophiles, the film features Kriti Sanon in the female lead role.

>RRR

SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer RRR has a budget of Rs 350 crores. The Action-drama stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead role.

>Fighter

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer fighter has an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is termed as the country’s first-ever aerial action dram

>Pathan

An action-spy thriller featuring Shahrukh Khan has a budget of Rs 150 crores. Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

>Ponnian Selvan

Historical fiction directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions Hero has a budget of Rs 140 crores.

>SVC 50

Political drama directed by Shankar, featuring Megapower star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani has a budget of Rs 250 crores.

