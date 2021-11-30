Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua Attend Singer Mukesh Babu's Wedding, Pose With Bride-groom

Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey do not need any introduction in today’s time. People are in love with their reel life chemistry. Now, Nirahua’s brother Pravesh Lal Yadav has shared some pictures of a wedding function on Instagram. In these pictures, both Nirahua and Amrapali, all decked up, can be seen posing.

Actor Pravesh shared the pictures on his official Instagram handle and stars like Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Vijay Lal Yadav can be seen posing on the jaimala stage with the bride and the groom. Sharing this picture, Parvesh congratulated Mukesh Babu on his wedding. He also tagged Mukesh Yadav, a Bhojpuri singer, who got married. These stars went to be a part of his celebrations.

More than 12,000 people have already liked the post and many of them have also commented on it. In these pictures, a child can be seen sitting between the bride and the groom as ‘shehbala’. In Indian weddings, a child is made to sit with the bride-groom and is called Shehbala. This child in the picture is grabbing a lot of attention since he is sleeping. While all the users congratulated in the comments, some of them also pointed out the sleeping child.

As far as Amrapali and Nirahua’s work is concerned, both of them have several films, including Fasal and Aai Milan Ki Raat, in the pipeline. Their looks from some of these upcoming films have also been revealed.

