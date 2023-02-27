Home » News » Movies » Amrish Puri's Daughter Namrata Puri's Glamorous Photos Viral, Check Them Here

Namrata Puri studied software engineering, but she is best known for her work as a fashion designer.

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Namrata dons a full-sleeve saffron Assagao dress.
Legendary Bollywood actor Amrish Puri delivered some memorable performances in Hindi cinema. He won millions of hearts with his outstanding acting and remarkable roles. Although the actor is no more, his acting is still remembered. Amrish Puri’s daughter Namrata Puri stays away from the entertainment world, but she is an active social media user.

Apart from this, Namrata Puri beats many Bollywood actresses when it comes to beauty. Namrata Puri studied software engineering, but she is best known for her work as a fashion designer. In many fashion shows, Namrata Puri’s designs have been well received.

Recently, a few pictures of Namrata went viral and fans couldn’t believe their eyes. In the recent photo, Namrata dons a full-sleeve saffron Assagao dress. She is seen sitting on a sofa, posing for the camera. The dress gives an absolute bohemian vibe. Namrata looked absolutely stunning.

Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, “Mood stay home vibes".

See the pic:

Seeing the post, one of her fans commented, “Very nice", while another one wrote, “ Awesome". “ Lovely" commented the third user.

Well, this is not the first time. Earlier, Namrata surprised her fans with her beautiful pictures. A few days ago, Namrata shared a photo where she was seen slaying in an olive green cord set. She wore an olive green butterfly sleeve crop top which she paired with a matching long skirt.

See the pic:

Seeing the post, fans rushed to the comment section and showered compliments on the designer.

However, Namrata Puri is a model turn designer. She is the daughter of Amrish puri and Urmila Divekar Puri. Namrata is currently married to Shrish Bagwe.

first published: February 27, 2023, 18:12 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 18:12 IST
