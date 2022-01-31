Happy Birthday Amrita Arora: Her Best Moment with Maliaka Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Others

Amrita Arora is a party person who’s often seen hanging out with her bunch of close friends.

Her close-knit circle includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom she has been friends for years now. She shared this picture with her “ride or die" on her birthday.

Amrita is seen having fun with her crazy bunch in this one. She shared this on Karisma Kapoor’s birthday. Kareena was also seen posing with them.

The 41-year-old shared this picture while having a dessert night with Malaika, Kareena, and Karisma. The group of friends were seen candidly laughing in the picture. She captioned the picture, “It’s been a fortune of memories … To new beginnings."

Amrita posed with her friend Mallika Bhatt on her birthday. Malaika was also seen in the picture, in a white shirt satin dress. Amrita chose a black dress for the occasion.

Amrita knows how to nail traditional outfits. She posed with Maliaka in matching red suits on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Amrita reposted her friend Mallika’s post on Instagram. Amrita was seen posing with her friends and as mentioned in her caption, she missed meeting them on the weekends, amid the pandemic.

This post on Amrita’s Instagram has to be one of her cutest pictures with Malaika and her friends. Amrita shared a collage of her friends napping at their homes writing in the caption, “Friends that nap together, stay forever."

Goa vacations are always memorable. Amrita had a gala time with her friends in Goa and obviously Maliaka was with her. Amrita chose a simple black top and denim shorts. Malaika looked gorgeous in her black tube top and golden shining pants.

One of Amrita and Malaika’s classiest pictures on Instagram is this one. Malaika wore a red dress with dramatic sleeves while Amrita chose a silver dress with a high-slit.

Amrita shared a glimpse of their starry Diwali night. Kareena chose a blue outfit on the occasion while Amrita and Karisma picked red and gold embellished traditional outfits. Malaika, on the other hand, went for a cream and maroon coloured outfit.

