Amrita Arora, RJ Anmol Had Lost a Baby in Surrogacy, Reveal Their Struggle for Years to Become Parents

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao has always preferred to keep her personal life private. However, for a change, she can be seen opening up a lot on her YouTube channel the Couple Of Things, where she and her husband RJ Anmol show their personal life. Now, in the latest video, the couple has thrown light on their pregnancy struggles, which began in 2016 and continued for four years. In the latest video, the duo revealed that they have tried everything possible to conceive, including the methods like surrogacy, IUI, IVF, homeopathy, and Ayurveda. Amrita and Anmol also revealed that they lost a baby in the early days when they opted for surrogacy.

The Vivah actress said that for three years they have been continuously going to the gynaec’s clinic, where they were first advised to go for Intrauterine insemination (IUI), but sadly it didn’t bear any results. Meanwhile, Amrita also teased her husband saying that Anmol was anxious to become a father, to which he replied that he is a person who doesn’t have patience and “speeds up things". Listening to this, Amrita revealed that she was in no hurry and was “cool, chill".

Advertisement

After the IUI procedure failed, the doctor next suggested they go for surrogacy. And to this Amrita recalled her reaction and said, “Frankly I was like han han mujhe pregnant nahi banna padega na, theek hai (I wouldn’t get pregnant right then it’s okay)." The actress added that she was well aware of “many factors that the baby will get" , several qualities from the surrogate mother and “not what the original mother can give to the baby."

Anmol said that after this they interviewed the surrogate mother and went ahead with the procedure. He revealed that before going ahead the doctor asked him if they were sure about surrogacy since his wife has a completely healthy body. After they chose to go on with the process, he got a call from the doctor, who said that the surrogate mother was pregnant and ‘the baby has a ‘heartbeat’. But after a few days, the couple was informed that they lost the baby. Anmol emotionally said, “It still breaks my heart." The actress added, “Aspiring parents, I don’t think you need to be so emotional…This is not in our hands."

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the heartbreaking incident, they went for IVF twice, as the first time proved to be a failure. Amrita said that because of the hormonal shots in which she was injected several times she “decided not to do IVF again." After this, the couple reached out to an ayurvedic doctor, who gave her “very heaty medicines" and Anmol said that every time he used to take the meds his “skin used to burst with rashes". Anmol told the doctor that the medicines aren’t suitable for him. After trying for several years, Amrita started questioning whether they should even have a child or not. And Anmol said that he started thinking that they will never become parents.

Advertisement

Then, the couple went for a holiday to Ko Samui in Thailand. And in March 2020, the actress said that she felt “kuch toh horaha hai yaar (something is happening)." Experiencing this they went for the blood test and on March 11, 2020, the couple was informed that they were pregnant. On November 1, 2020, the duo was blessed with their son Veer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.