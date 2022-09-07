Amrita Rao Recalls RJ Anmol's Live On-air Proposal: Felt Good But Couldn't Stop Laughing

Actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol publicly tied the knot in 2016 but the couple had a secret wedding two years prior in 2014. But it was in 2009 that he proposed to her and in a rather unique way. Anmol took to his radio show Purani Jeans With Anmol in the middle of the night on August 31 and asked her out on air. And now, on their YouTube series titled Couple Of Things, Amrita and Anmol exclusively dropped the audio of their much-talked-about radio proposal following demands from their fans.

While taking their viewers through the proposal, the couple shared everything they went through while experiencing the special moment. Recalling the eventful night, Amrita says, “I was back from a shoot and was lying on my bed. I had been meeting and exchanging messages with Anmol for quite some time. But I thought of not messaging him that night."

She continues, “I was missing him and then I turned on the radio to listen to his show. I couldn’t resist it and eventually shot him a text that read, ‘Hey, what’s up? You’re on radio and I’m listening to you.’"

But she reveals that she had an inkling that he would propose to her that night. “The moment I texted him, he told me to keep listening to his show without changing the radio station. It was at that time that I got the hint that kuch toh hone waala hai. So, I was somewhere prepared. But I didn’t expect it to be a full-blown proposal. When I was listening to it, I kept laughing because for me, it wasn’t a very serious relationship. I was just taking the whole thing very lightly," the Ishq Vishk (2003) and Main Hoon Na (2004) actor shares.

However, what made the on-air proposal special to Amrita was the fact that Anmol followed it up with one of her all-time favourite retro songs – Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s Chandni Raat Mein from Dil-e-Nadaan (1982).

She recollects, “After he proposed to me, I called him up and told him, ‘What is this?’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. But I felt good when he proposed to me. He played Chandni Raat Mein because I loved the song. I had once taken him to Mahalaxmi Race Course (Mumbai) and made him listen to it. He loved it. I remember sending him the song to him from my phone via Bluetooth."

