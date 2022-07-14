One of Bollywood’s cutest couples Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol shared their recent bout with Covid on their YouTube channel, Couple of Things - Amrita Rao | RJ Anmol. The duo recently posted a video on their YouTube channel detailing their Covid journey.

The couple who usually posts feel good content on their channel revealed that During Anmol’s 13-day battle with Covid, Amrita took care of him in the work studio. In the midst of panic for the health of their children, Veer and Anmol, Amrita kept the fort strong with positivity.

A lot is lost and changes are adopted while in quarantine, they revealed what they missed the most “Being in the same house and not able to hug each other, was definitely tough for us. But the toughest was not to physically see our son - Veer for 2 weeks." Keeping up with her love for puns and quips, Amrita keeps the video lighthearted, “I am Saif and Anmol is Corona."

Actor Amrita Rao, who tied the wedding knot with RJ Anmol back in 2014, has finally shared pictures from her wedding ceremony. The actor, along with her husband RJ Anmol, these days runs the YouTube channel Couple of Things. The couple uses their YouTube channel to share their experiences with their fans.

Amrita Rao made quite a stir with her debut film Ishq Vishk in 2000, quickly becoming Bollywood’s favourite girl next door. She has since appeared in several films. The actor was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Naa. However, her career took a turn when Vivah was released in 2006, and she became a household name as Poonam, the female protagonist. The actor was named among “50 Most Desirable Women of 2011" by The Times of India.

Amrita was last seen in the 2019 Bollywood film Thackery with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

