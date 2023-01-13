Amrita Rao Walks The Ramp With Husband RJ Anmol For The First Time; Calls It The ‘Best’

Actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood entertainment industry. Amrita never shies away from sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media. Recently, the 41-year-old actress shared a photo with Anmol on her official Instagram handle. The duo recently walked the ramp together and were the showstopper of the event.

The actress can be seen slaying in a lavender lehenga with golden detailings, while Anmol looks handsome in a maroon coat with matching dhoti pants and a shawl. The lovebirds were also seen holding hands as they walked the ramp. Amrita’s caption won the hearts of her fans. She wrote, “Firsts are BEST coz they are BEGINNINGS. Our 1st as Show Stoppers."

Fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “Best couples forever. Lots of love". Another one wrote, “Perfect match," and “Royal Couple," complimented the third user.

In 2009, Anmol proposed to the actress in a unique way. While he was hosting his radio show ‘Purani Jeans’ in the middle of the night, he proposed to Amrita live on air. The duo publicly tied the knot in 2016, but had a secret wedding two years prior, in 2014. The couple welcomed their baby boy Veer in November 2020.

Amrita made her acting debut in 2002 with the Hindi movie Ab Ke Baras. The film was a hit and earned her a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in 2003. Later, she appeared in popular movies like Ishq Visk, Main Hoon Na and Vivaah. She was last seen on Thackeray (2019) alongside Nawazwiddin Siddiqui. She played the role of Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray.

