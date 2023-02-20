Home » News » Movies » Amruta Dhongade Receives Custom-made Bigg Boss Marathi Trophy From Fan

Amruta Dhongade Receives Custom-made Bigg Boss Marathi Trophy From Fan

Amruta Dhongade took to Instagram to post about the fan and posted a picture of her pouting towards the trophy

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 19:25 IST

Mumbai, India

One of the most beloved participants, who got very close to winning the trophy, was Amruta Dhongade.
One of the most beloved participants, who got very close to winning the trophy, was Amruta Dhongade.

Big Boss Marathi Season 4 took the internet and the TV-watching fraternity by storm. The show, just like the previous seasons, was successful and people loved to watch their favourite Marathi stars in the Bigg Boss house, playing the game. One of the most beloved participants, who got very close to winning the trophy, was Amruta Dhongade.

She made it to the top 4 in the reality show and won hearts across the state. Although she did not win the trophy, she managed to make a special impression in her fans’ hearts and one of them even gifted her a custom-made Bigg Boss Marathi trophy.

Advertisement

Amruta posted a picture in which she is pouting with the trophy and wrote, “When your fans think you’re a winner, you have definitely ruled their hearts with your performance! Thank you Varsha Nalawade for sending this trophy. The faith that you’ve shown in me has made me the finalist of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4. This honour means a lot to me!"

As far as Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 is concerned, Akshay Kelkar won the trophy. Apoorva Nemlekar, the popular Marathi TV actress, became the first runner-up and missed the title of Season 4 winner by an inch. Meanwhile, Amruta of the Tu Chandane Shimpit Jashi fame made it to the top 4.

Originally from Kolhapur, Amruta has a passion for Kathak and made her acting debut in the 2018 Marathi film Mithun as the female lead opposite Vishal Nikam. She considers Madhuri Dixit to be her role model and has until now, had a great career as an actress.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has only helped the 25-year-old actress reach a wider audience and people were impressed with her fair play in the games organised inside the house. She also celebrated her profile getting verified on Instagram with a post five days ago. She captioned the post, “Yes! Yes! Yes! We got the Blue Tick! #MaharashtrachiMirchi is now Verified. Thank you so much @instagram. Thanks, a lot @wechitramedia @n.i.d.s_ for all the technical support."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: February 20, 2023, 19:25 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 19:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor And Cousin Shanaya Kapoor Glow In Sun-kissed Selfies, See Bollywood Divas And Their Stunning Golden Hour Pics

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone's Airport Style Diaries: The Diva Slays In Smart Trench Coats, Chic Co-ord Sets And Trendy Athleisure Looks