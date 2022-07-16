Amruta Fadnavis Is Coming Up With Her Version Of Woh Tere Pyar Ka Gham

Singer Amruta Fadnavis is working on new songs and will soon present a fresh track. This song will be a recreation of Woh Tere Pyar Ka Gham from the film My Love. The 1970 movie was directed by S Sukhdev. Amruta recently shared the post regarding this update on Instagram.

Amruta wrote that she is bringing a rendition of an old classical song. According to Amruta the lyrics of this number will be new but the mood will be intact.

Amruta thanked Saregama Official for this recreation of the old song. Jam 8 Prime Focus has scored the music. Shakti Hasija has directed the music video. Jam 8 is a musical platform founded by popular Bollywood composer Pritam. Prime Focus Limited provides creative services like visual effects, animation etc.

Amruta’s fans formed a beeline in the comment section writing that they are waiting for this song. However, a few others criticized her voice. Saregama wrote that they can’t wait for this number. Samrat Abhay Thorat, corporator, Bharatiya Janata Party also applauded her choice of song.

Currently, no date is specified about Woh Tere Pyar Ka Gham’s release.

Woh Tere Pyar Ka Gham was originally sung by iconic Bollywood singer Mukesh. Daan Singh had composed the music. Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics. This song was released on January 1, 1970. After many years of its release, this number is still praised by the audiences. Almost everyone is in awe of lyrics, music and rendition of the song.

It remains to be seen whether Amruta could match the charisma of this chartbuster in the new version.

Her last release was the rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotra. The music video was released in February ahead of Mahashivratri. Besides this song, Amruta was also seen in a musical video titled Betiyaan Pride of Nation. Betiyaan Pride of Nation was released on 27 September 2020.

