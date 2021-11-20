Amruta Fadnavis Returns With Hindi Remake Of Hit Song Manike Mage Hithe

Singer Amruta Fadnavis has returned with Hindi Remake of Sri Lankan Hit song Manike Mage Hithe. The Hindi remake composed by Amruta Fadanvis has been released amidst the ‘heated political’ times.

Announcing the release of the track Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, tweeted, “Amidst the ongoing Heated Political Times, take a Chill Pill with this Kool song! Lyrics by - Dev #AnniversarySpecial Inspired by #ManikeMageHithe of Internet sensation #Yohani #HindiVersionOfManikeMageHithe".

The song was released on November 19 and it comes like chill pill. Dev has written the song and Amruta Fadnavis has composed the track.

The Hindi version of the song Manike Mage Hithe by Amruta is getting immense love from the audience. Ahead of the release of the track Amruta informed about the new song in another tweet. She wrote, “Let’s do something stormy, tomorrow evening. I’m coming again!!!"’

The original song Manike Mage Hithe is a Sinhala language song by Satheeshaan Rathnayaka. The official music video was made by Yohani and Satheeshan and it was released on May 22 this year.

A few days ago on Diwali, Amruta Fadnavis had released another song on Mahalakshmi Aarti titled Om Jai Lakshmi Mata. Popular singer Sonu Nigam was also seen in the video of this song.

A trained classical singer, who made her debut as a playback singer with Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal, released her first music album in 2017. The music video titled Phir Se also featured Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

