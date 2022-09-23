Amruta Khanvilkar And Team Chandramukhi To Appear On Aata Hou De Dhingana

Amruta Khanvilkar-starrer Chandramukhi was released on the big screen on April 29, and was successful at the box office. The Marathi film was praised by the audience and critics for its storyline, acting performances, background score and songs. After a successful run at the box office, Chandramukhi is all set for its television premiere on Star Pravah on September 25.

The romantic drama will premiere on the television channel at 1:00 PM. Ahead of the film’s television premiere, team Chandramukhi will be seen in the popular reality show Aata Hou De Dhingana. A fun-filled promo of the upcoming episode was released on Star Pravah on Youtube.

In the promo, Sanket Pathak is seen asking Amruta Khanvilkar to join him on the stage for a dance performance. Amruta will also be seen grooving with host Siddharth Jadhav on Chandramukhi’s title track in the episode. In the upcoming episode, teams from popular shows Lagnachi Bedi and Aboli will compete with each other. Amruta will be a part of team Aboli. On the other hand, Adinath Kothare and Mrunmayee Deshpande will be a part of team Lagnachi Bedi.

Advertisement

Aata Hou De Dhingana is a remake of the popular television show Ravivaar, which airs on Star Parivaar. Aata Hou De Dhingana became popular among the masses owing to its interesting concept and feel-good performances.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

A glimpse of Amruta Khanvilkar’s performances with Siddharth and Sanket has piqued the audience’s interest in the upcoming episode of Aata Hou De Dhingana. It remains to be seen how this episode will be received by viewers. Besides Aata Hou De Dhingana, Amruta has been in the limelight ever since she was introduced as one of the contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The Marathi actress also gives fans a sneak peek into her BTS moments from the reality dance show on her YouTube channel. She has more than 1 Lakh subscribers on her channel.

On the film front, Amruta Khanvilkar is gearing up for her upcoming project, titled Lootere. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajat Kapoor and Vivek Gomber, among others, in this project.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here