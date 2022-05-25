Amruta Khanvilkar Bats For Folk Artists Of Maharashtra In An Emotional Post

National Award winning director Prasad Oak’s latest film Chandramukhi has become a big hit and it’s also receiving critical acclaim. The film is based on the life of a Tamasha dancer set in the 1980s Maharashtra. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar is getting rave reviews for her performance in the role of a folk artist.

This film is also a landmark in Amruta’s career as it is her first lead role and the story revolves around her character only. In a recent interview the actress said that the film is an ode to the folk artists of Maharashtra. According to Amruta, Chandramukhi is a tribute to the folk artists of Maharashtra who perform the traditional dance forms like Tamasha, Lavani and Mujra.

Recently, Amruta also shared an emotional post on Instagram highlighting the plight of the artists who perform traditional dance forms. Sharing a photo from Chandramukhi, the actress wrote a dialogue from her movie which talked about the plight of famous artists like Patthe Bapurao and Vitha Bai Narayangaonkar. She highlighted how the famous poet and singer of Tamasha musical dance form Bapurao died in penury and folk dancer Vitha Bai used to perform on stage even during her 9 month pregnancy.

This post has left Amruta’s fans emotional. One of the users commented saying that this scene when Amruta speaks about the life of a folk artist left them in tears.

Chandramukhi is an adaptation of Vishwas Patil’s classic novel of the same title. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s political environment the film revolves around the relationship between a Tamasha dancer and a politician.

According to reports, Chandramukhi, which was made on a budget of roughly Rs 5 crore, has raked in Rs 14 crore since its theatrical release on April 29.

