Amruta Khanvilkar Posts Video of Grandmother Dancing to Viral Chandra Song -- Watch

Prasad Oak’s much-awaited movie Chandramukhi, which is based on Vishwas Patil’s novel of the same name, has created a lot of buzz since its announcement. Right from the hunt for the female leads to revealing Amruta Khanvilkar as Chandramukhi, the film has always generated excitement.

A week ago, one of the songs from the film Chandra was released to widespread praise and acclaim. Amruta’s dance moves in the song were extremely appreciated and she stole hearts with her dance moves in the video of the song. And now, someone else is here to steal your hearts with her flawless performance of the same song.

It is none other than Amruta’s grandmother, who decided to follow in her granddaughter’s footsteps and recreate her dance moves. Amruta shared the video on her social media profile and added the caption, “To see ‘Chandra’ getting so much love from everywhere and every one makes my heart melt … a huge thank you to all you beautiful people out there from the cutest kids to the fabulous dancers to dance enthusiasts to everyone who loves to dance just dance …. I love you all".

Amruta’s grandmother’s performance on Chandra has left netizens amazed at her agility and spirit. Even her expressions are priceless.

Chandra has generated quite a stir on the internet and lots of people have made reels dancing to it. Less than a week back, director Prasad Oak’s wife Manjiri Oak also posted a video of her dancing to the song alongside Amruta and it was very well received.

Chandramukhi is scheduled for release on April 29. Akshay Bardapurkar, the head, and founder of Planet Marathi said about Chandramukhi, “We are dedicated to giving the public the best and hence we have built a great work of art for them. Working with Prasad Oak was a great opportunity for us".

