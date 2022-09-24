Amruta Khanvilkar Sets Stage on Fire With her Moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar has won a million hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess. Besides that, she left fans swooning over her flawless dancing skills. Amruta’s fans lauded her impeccable dance moves in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. She will be again seen giving a stunning performance in an upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. A promo of this episode was shared yesterday on Colors TV. Amruta was seen performing with choreographer Ashish Patil and celebrity judge Madhuri Dixit on the song Dola Re Dola Re

The trio was superb with their performances and set the stage on fire. Madhuri was wearing a striped gown. Amruta and Ashish were wearing white and red sarees. They paired it with traditional jewellery. Co-judge and filmmaker Karan Johar was enthralled watching the performance. Karan said, “Abhi tak Jhalak ka best moment (best moment of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa till now)." Actress Nora Fatehi is the third judge of this show.

The audience was awestruck as a user wrote that Amruta is the best dancer this season. Another expressed surprise over Amruta’s choreographer Pratik Utekar being replaced by Ashish. A user said that Pratik is unwell and that’s why he is replaced by Ashish. Some users were also unhappy that the channel was not divulging any details related to actress Niti Taylor’s performances.

It remains to be seen how this episode is received by the audience. Amruta also revealed before airing the episode that she received the full 30 marks for her performance.

Besides this episode, Amruta also hogged the limelight for her YouTube channel. She recently completed more than 1 lakh subscribers on her channel. It indicates her massive fan following on the platform. She gives insights about her personal and professional life on this channel.

A cursory glance at the channel will reveal that she also shares some behind-the-scenes from her projects. In the recent video, she shared her time spent at Pravaha Picture Puraskar.

