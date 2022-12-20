Amruta Khanvilkar Sets Temperatures Soaring In Printed Indo-Western Outfit

Amruta Khanvilkar is on a roll ever since she played the titular role in the blockbuster Marathi film Chandramukhi. After basking in the success of the Prasad Oak directorial, she became a household name, across the country, upon participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress cultivated a huge fanbase on social media after appearing in the Colors TV show and impressing viewers with her dancing prowess.

Amruta often shares her whereabouts with her followers on social media platforms to stay in touch with them. She also never misses an opportunity to give fans a sneak peek into her professional, as well as personal life, there. Recently, the 38-year-old actress set the temperature soaring with her fashion statement after she posted a streak of photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram.

In the photos, Amruta Khanvilkar looked drop-dead gorgeous in an Indo-western outfit, comprising a red printed crochet tank top with a matching full-length skirt, featuring a thigh-high slit. She complemented her custom outfit by Saurabh Jain World with a pair of strappy nude heels. The Pondicherry star accessorised her ensemble with chunky oxidized bracelets on both hands, an intricately designed necklace and statement rings.

In terms of her makeup, Amruta opted for a dewy look with a nude base, smokey eyes, filled brows, pink lips and bronzed face. A mid-parted hairdo left open in soft curls rounded off her bewitching look. The actress struck several stunning poses for the lens in the indo-western ensemble.

Along with posting a few sun-kissed pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram, she wrote, “Everything is so fine with a little bit of sunshine."

Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen in the epic historical action drama film Har Har Mahadev. She played the lead role of Sonabai Deshpande in this Abhijeet Deshpande directorial, which opened in theatres in October this year. After Har Har Mahadev, Amruta has Autograph – Ek Japun Thevavi, Ashi Lovestor and Deja Vu in her kitty.

