Amruta Khanvilkar Teaches Hook Step To YouTuber Vinayak Mali, Video Goes Viral

Amruta Khanvilkar has already illustrated her acting talent in both Bollywood and the Marathi film industry. She has already exhibited her talent as a dancer after recently winning the seventh season of a dance reality show. The actress has given outstanding performances in films like Raazi, Satyameva Jayate and Malang.

Amruta is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming Marathi film Chandramukhi. She is playing the female lead in this musical romantic drama directed by Prasad Oak. She will be seen in the challenging character of a Lavani dancer whose life is turned upside down due to some unforeseen events. One of the film’s songs, Chandra, was recently released and it’s receiving accolades from the audiences. Amruta’s dance moves in the single were highly praised by her thousands of fans.

Now the song’s fever has also caught famous Marathi YouTuber Vinayak Mali. He recently shared a reel on Instagram with Chandramukhi herself, where he is seen requesting her to teach him the hook step of the song. But, Vinayak, popularly known as Dadus to his fans, fails miserably to replicate Amruta’s steps.

He captioned the post, “Thank you for teaching me dance, Chandramukhi." The funny reel has gone viral and has garnered over one million views.

Recently, Amruta shared a video in which the famous Dancing Dadi of Instagram, aka Ravi Bala Sharma, can be seen shaking her legs to the enthralling dance number.

Amruta shared the video with the caption, “To see “Chandra" getting so much love from everywhere and everyone makes my heart melt. A huge thank you to all you beautiful people out there from the cutest kids to the fabulous dancers to dance enthusiasts to everyone who loves to dance just dance. I love you all."

Chandramukhi is based on Vishwas Patil’s Marathi novel of the same name. It also has key performances by Mrunmayee Deshpande, Dr. Mohan Agashe and Rajendra Shisatkar. The film will be released in theatres on April 29.

