Brahmastra Trailer: Amruta Khanvilkar Trolled For Calling It 'Spectacular'

The trailer of the highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy Brahmastra was released on June 15 and it has been receiving a mixed response since. While most have praised the unique and never-tried-before concept in Indian cinema and the VFX, some have slammed the movie for trying to imitate the Marvel movies and questioned the VFX.

The internet is divided about the trailer of the movie. In the middle of all this, Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who recently shot to fame with Chandramukhi, got trolled over her appreciation of the trailer.

Alia Bhatt, who plays the female lead in Brahmastra, shared the trailer on her social media handle and many of her friends and followers showered love on it. Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Oh god! Spectacular! Mind Blowing!! Out of the world".

However, some trolls, who were critical of the trailer, started targeting her comment. One reply to her comment said, “Do not overreact. It is nothing special and you know it." Yet another reply read, “50 rupaye kaat overacting ke (Deduct Rs 50 for overacting). Yet another user asked her if she had never watched a Marvel movie. Some, however, did take her side. Someone commented, “The trailer is really beautiful. If we can promote Hollywood movies, why not our movies?"

Alia Bhatt and Amruta Khanvilkar have worked together in the 2018 movie Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzaar. Meanwhile, Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and has a cast comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The movie is slated to be the first instalment in a planned cinematic universe dubbed the Astraverse by the makers. The film is slated for release on September 9.

