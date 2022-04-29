Amruta Khanvilkar’s Chandramukhi Poster On An Aircraft, A First For Marathi Industry

Filmmaker Prasad Oak’s much anticipated Marathi film Chandramukhi releases today and the makers are not leaving no stun unturned for the promotion of the movie. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar is playing the lead role in the movie. The period drama has created a buzz in the Marathi film industry since its announcement and it is one of the much hyped Marathi films.

While leading Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have promoted the movie through their social media handles, the film has now set a new record. Chandramukhi’s lead actress Amruta Khanvilkar has now become the first Marathi actress to have her poster on an aircraft.

A video has surfaced where the team of Chandramukhi is seen unveiling an aircraft, which has a poster of the film on it, just a day before the film’s release.

Advertisement

Recently Amruta in an interaction with media said that the film is special to her and it holds a special place in her heart. “We want to demonstrate to the rest of the world how diverse our country’s content is," she said.

“We felt it was a great idea when someone suggested that we take our film to a national level by having posters placed on planes. We know it has never been done before for Marathi cinema, but there is always a first time," said Amruta.

Advertisement

In the film the male protagonist is played by Addinath Kothare. Mrunmayee Deshpande, Mohan Agashe, Sameer Chaughule and others play significant roles in the film. The story follows the life of a Lavni dancer, who is confronted with an unforeseen incident in her life that causes her life to take an unexpected turn. Prasad Oak, a national award-winning actor-director, has helmed the film, which is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar under his Planet Marathi brand.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.