Amruta Subhash Clarifies About Pregnancy Rumours, Details Here

Actress Amruta Subash has become a predominant face in the film industry having worked in numerous Marathi and Bollywood films. An active user of social media, Amruta keeps her fans posted by often sharing updates on both her professional and personal life. Recently the Bombay Begums actress gave her followers a surprise after she dropped a cryptic picture on Instagram showring a positive pregnancy test.

Naturally, fans were left confused at the sudden announcement. Many even took to the comments and congratulated her and her husband, director Sandesh Kulkarni. Even many celebrities from the Marathi industry started sharing congratulatory messages.

Advertisement

However, now, Amruta has cleared the air about speculations by uploading a video on Instagram. In the video, she clarified that her previous post was about a new project that she is currently working on with her husband Sandesh.

“So guys… it’s not me but Jaya from Wonder Women is pregnant. I am touched by all the blessings you have showered upon me… I hope you will shower them on Jaya as well. And the coincidence is that Sandesh Kulkarni has played Jaya’s husband in the film too! We are coming soon! Stay tuned," read the caption.

The intriguing video clip opens with Amruta enacting a short promotional play, which in turn introduces the film, Wonder Women. Amruta can be seen presumably dressed like a common villager, sitting before the camera. Acting like she is interacting with a doctor online, Amruta introduces herself as “Jaya from Satara". She asks the imaginary doctor whether she is going to have a baby or not.

Advertisement

Amruta’s husband, who also plays her on-screen hubby in the film, can also be heard speaking with Jaya in the short video.

No sooner Amruta disclosed the film update on the photo-sharing application than fans flocked to the comments praising her commendable creativity. “Brilliant" is an understatement!" lauded one user. “Some gems in Bollywood," applauded another. “Superrrr," chimed in a third user.

Advertisement

This is not the first time the husband and wife duo has joined hands for a project. Both Amruta and Sandesh also worked together in the play Punascha Honeymoon. The play is currently being staged all over Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here