Amruta Subhash Posts Throwback Pictures, Konkona Sen Calls Her ‘Cutie’

Throwback photos have always been a very popular trend on social media and when celebrities post old pictures, they are of a lot of interest to fans as they love to catch a glimpse of how their favourite celebrities looked in their earlier days. Joining the trend, popular Marathi actor Amruta Subhash recently posted a barrage of photos combined into a video on her social media handle.

The photos show a very young and almost unrecognisable Amruta Subhash from one of her very first projects. Using the song Sairat Jhala Ji as the background for her video, she said the photos were from her Sairat days, adding that everything seemed to have changed now. The stills are apparently from a project that also included actor Medha Manjrekar. Amruta tagged Medha and asked if she remembered the project.

The photos were instantly liked by a lot of her friends and followers and they also drew some great responses. Her Bombay Begums co-star Plabita Borthakur posted cat face emojis, while Konkona Sen commented, “OMG What a cutie". Medha Majrekar, who was tagged, also replied saying, “Of course, I remember this project. You were brilliant then as well".

Amruta Subhash has appeared in many Marathi shows films, and plays and has in recent times transitioned to the Hindi circuit as well. Amrita Subhash has acted in Marathi films like Shwas, Saavi, Valu, Tya Ratri Paus Hota, Gandh, Masala, Chintamani, and Razakar.

She played the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in the film Gully Boys directed by Zoya Akhtar. She has also acted in Anurag Kashyap’s Chokkad. She also played the role of Kusum Devi Yadav in the second season of Netflix’s first web series Sacred Games and later in the Netflix series Bombay Begums.

