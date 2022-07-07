Amsterdam Trailer: Wounded Christian Bale, John David Washington Befriend Margot Robbie

The trailer of David O Russell’s much anticipated multi starrer of the year Amsterdam is out. The film starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, follows three best friends who find themselves framed for murder in 1930s America.

Christian Bale plays a doctor, Margot Robbie a nurse he met at the hospital and John Washington his lawyer and friend. The trailer shows the friends meet in Belgium and end up in Amsterdam.

It also hints that a lot of events actually happened giving audiences ambiguous assurances about the events that take place. The film is a story about three friends framed for murder that they deny despite the evidence saying otherwise. The trailer opens with the appearance of Chris Rock as a “dead white man in a box" is rolled up in front of the three friends.

The film is said to be based on significant events that were pivotal to American history. Apart from Chris Rock, the star studded cast includes Robert de Niro, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, and Michael Shannon.

The movie marks the return of David O Russell to direction after seven years. The last film Russell directed was Joy (2015) a biographical comedy drama about Joy Mongano who created her own business empire. The film starred Jennifer Lawrence in the titular role and even won her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Other films directed by Russell include American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter.

Amsterdam is scheduled for release on November 4.

