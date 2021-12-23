Home » News » Movies » Amul Dedicates Post to Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli for Their Roles in Matrix Resurrections






To acknowledge and celebrate Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli's association with the Hollywood film, dairy brand Amul has dedicated their latest post to the actors.


Updated: December 23, 2021, 14:31 IST

Seeing not just one but two Indian actors in Keanu Reeves The Matrix Resurrections was indeed a proud moment for us. And to acknowledge and celebrate Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli’s association with the Hollywood film, dairy brand Amul has dedicated their latest post to the actors. Sharing a cartoonish version of their characters, the brand wrote “Popular in Purab and Pashchim" as a tagline. They added, “Amul Isse Priyankhaao".

Sharing it on Instagram, they captioned it as, “#Amul Topical: Bollywood actors in new Hollywood blockbuster, Matrix Resurrections!"

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, impressed after watching his actress wife Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix Resurrections, singer Nick Jonas shared an appreciation post for the team on social media. Nick Jonas, who could not accompany Priyanka to the film’s US premiere in San Fransisco due to work commitments, watched the film recently and congratulated the entire team for “an incredible film".

The Matrix Resurrections, which hit the theatres on December 22, is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise which comes 18 years after the release of the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 22 years after its launch with The Matrix. It’s set 20 years after the events of Revolutions and finds Neo (Keanu Reeves) living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes him blue pills.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Purab Kohli, who have brief roles in the film, but have impressed the audience with their presence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published: December 23, 2021, 14:26 IST